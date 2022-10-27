'Shut up!', 'YES!' and 'Oh he's going to cry' are just some of the reactions from Ant and Dec as they got a sneak peak of the stars set to take part in this year's 'I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here...!'.

The Geordie presenters have posted a video on their social media pages, teasing the upcoming series, which is returning to Australia.

The official lineup is yet to be announced, but Ant and Dec shared their reaction with followers as they got a first look at the cast of 2022.

Among those rumoured to be heading to the jungle include Sunderland Lioness Jill Scott, ITV News presenter Charlene White and Love Island star Olivia Atwood.

Viewers will have to wait a little longer to find out who will be facing their fears in the jungle.

Earlier this month ITV released a new trailer for 'I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here...!' which sees Ant and Dec 'leap out of a helicopter' together.

The series is returning to Australia for the first time since 2019 after two years in Wales because of the pandemic.

The Bafta Award winning show sees 'campmates' stripped of all luxury items, and taking on 'Bushtucker Trials' to win food and prizes.

There's no announcement yet on when the latest series will begin but it will broadcast sometime in November.