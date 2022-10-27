An investigation is underway after a man threatened shop workers with a machete before making off with cash and vapes.

The man is reported to have entered the Co-op in Dale Road, Shildon, in County Durham at about 8.10pm on Monday 24 October.

A Durham Police spokesperson said the man proceeded to threaten members of staff to get them to get cash out of the till.

The offender is described to be a male and about 5ft7. He was wearing dark clothing with his face covered.

Police said he entered the store with what is believed to be a machete and stole cash and vapes from behind the counter.

The suspect made off from the store in the direction of Dale Road.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact the OIC John Young by emailing young@durham.police.uk or by calling 101. The incident number is DHM-24102022-0393.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...