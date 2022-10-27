The family of an 18-year-old boy who was stabbed and killed on a night out have started installing emergency "bleed kits" to try and prevent further deaths.

Connor Brown, from Sunderland, died after being stabbed while on a night out with friends in February 2019.

Following his death, a charity in his name was launched by his family and is now trying to ensure emergency kits are being distributed in Sunderland.

Mum Tanya Brown said the kits could potentially have helped Connor after he was attacked.

Connor Brown was 18 when he was stabbed to death on a night out in Sunderland. Credit: Family

She added: "That's the question. I don't know. It's important other people have that vital chance of survival.

"With these kits, for what's inside it's really important to have them out there because we don't know what's going to happen and when."

The kits contain things like tourniquets and gels, which are aimed at stopping catastrophic bleeding and can help buy time until paramedics arrive.

The first kit has been installed at Chaplin's pub in Sunderland and it it hoped they will be fitted in other locations in the city.

The kits are linked to the ambulance service and call handlers will direct the person making a call to the nearest kit, and give them a combination number to unlock the unit.

The handler will then guide the caller on how to use the equipment.

On the night Connor died, he was stabbed five times outside a pub in the city and died an hour later in hospital.

He was trying to break-up a fight that had started between young lads in an alleyway when he was fatally stabbed in the chest.

Following Connor's death, his family launched the Connor Brown Trust to help young people and prevent knife crime in the community.

The aim of the trust is to raise awareness around knife crime, the dangers of knife crime and more so the impact knife crime has on families, perpetrators, and communities as a whole.

They are trying to educate as many young people as possible to prevent future deaths.

