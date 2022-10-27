An 11-year-old boy who died in a crash in South Tyneside has been named by police.

Mason French was riding his bike in Lizard Lane when he was involved in a collision with a bus.

Mason, who is from Whitburn, died at the scene.

Flowers and tributes have been left there and about £15,000 was raised for the youngster in less than 24 hours after a fundraiser was set up to help his family pay for his funeral costs.

Emergency services were called to Lizard Lane at about 3:30pm on Tuesday 25 October.

Mason’s family are being supported by specialist officers and have requested privacy at this difficult time, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said.

Flowers were left at the scene of the collision in Lizard Lane, Whitburn. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing and on Wednesday officers requested assistance from members of the public, asking anyone with dashcam footage, or information about what happened, to get in touch.

Inspector Phil Patterson, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are continuing to support Mason’s family as they try and process what has happened.

“Our thoughts are with Mason’s loved ones, as well as the local community, who are deeply saddened by this tragic incident.

“We are working hard to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the collision and have already spoken with the bus driver, who remained the scene, as well as a number of witnesses who were in the area at the time.

“As ever, if you think you can assist us, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police by calling 101 or online.

