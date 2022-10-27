Bosses at Sunderland AFC have "strongly" condemned unruly Burnley fans who threw objects at supporters during Saturday's fixture.

Several fans needed medical treatment after being struck by missiles thrown from the away section of the Stadium of Light.

It is believed an eight-year-old child was one of those injured.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the club said they are supporting those affected and called the behaviour "completely unacceptable".

The club incident happened during the first half of the fixture at the Stadium of Light on 22 October.

The match was halted, and a big screen message and PA announcement followed.

Burnley Football Club also condemned the "disappointing incident" and said an investigation into the incident is now taking place.

A spokesperson for the Clarets said: "Anyone caught throwing objects will be liable to a banning order.

"The club will not let the actions of any individuals spoil, affect, or jeopardise the enjoyment of all our supporters, who have been magnificent all season.

"We offer our sincere apologies to Sunderland Football Club and to any supporters who may have been affected by this on the weekend."

Sunderland bosses say long-term safety measures were set to be introduced ahead of 2023-24, but following the events of Saturday said action must be taken "without delay".

They will meet with supporters’ groups to "fast track" the implementation of additional measures.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...