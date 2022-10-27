Sunderland and Middlesbrough are two of the most searched-for Championship clubs in the US, according to one football fan's analysis.

Janos Balazs, who is from the small town of Sunderland in Massachusetts, searched through Google Trends data for all 50 US states, posting a map of his findings on Reddit.

He discovered Sunderland AFC was the most-searched club in five states since the start of the season.

The map has been reposted hundreds of times online. Credit: Janos Balazs

Searchers in Oregon, Texas, Arkansas, Ohio and Florida looked up Tony Mowbray's side, while Middlesbrough FC was most popular in West Virginia, Tennessee and Utah.

The club, which has just appointed Michael Carrick as manager, came in at number six on the list.

Mr Balazs, 23, said: "It's nice to have a random run-in with the original namesake of my tiny hometown in the US.

"I love making these maps."

