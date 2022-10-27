Thousands of pounds has been raised for the family of an 11-year-old boy who died after he was hit by a bus while riding his bike in South Tyneside.

Officers received a report shortly after 3:30pm on Tuesday 25 October that the boy riding his bike on Lizard Lane, Whitburn - at the junction with Highcroft Park - had collided with a bus.

Flowers and tributes have been left at the scene.

The boy's aunt has set up a Gofundme page in order to help the family with the unexpected cost of his funeral.

More than £14,500 had been raised in less than 24 hours and dozens of people have left tributes to the youngster, who has not yet been formally identified by Northumbria Police.

In a statement on Wednesday, Inspector Phil Patterson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This collision has had devastating consequences for all involved, and our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are working hard to establish exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the collision and have spoken with a number of witnesses already to help us build up that picture.

“We are now asking for anyone else who saw what happened or who may have dashcam from the area to get in touch and assist us.”

