Two men have been charged with attempted murder following an incident in County Durham.

Police were called to an address in Consett shortly before 10:30am on Sunday 23 October after a man and a woman suffered stab wounds.

The pair were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

A Neapolitan Mastiff type dog was also attacked during the incident and has had to be put to sleep by a vet as a result of its injuries, a spokesperson for Durham Police said.

Cameron Hollingsworth, 21, of Elm Way, Chester-le-Street, and Angus Hollingsworth, 27, of no fixed abode, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Durham Police, which described the pair as from Croxdale, near Durham, charged both men with attempted murder, criminal damage, robbery, assault causing grievous bodily harm, and possession of a bladed article.

Angus was also charged with assaulting a police officer.

They have appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court where they were remanded in custody to appear at Durham Crown Court on 23 November. They did not enter any pleas.

Detective Inspector Tom Edwards from Durham Police said: “This was a very distressing incident for the victims, who have sustained serious injuries as a result of the attack. Tragically, a dog has also had to be put to sleep as a result of its injuries.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident, and officers are carrying out a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances.”

Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to call Durham Police on 101, quoting incident number 150 of 23 October.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

