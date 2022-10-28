Hundreds of people have attended the funeral of Superbike rider Chrissy Rouse, who died in a crash last month.

The service took place at Emmanuel College, in Gateshead, where he was a former pupil and teacher.

The 26-year-old from Burnopfield, in County Durham, died on 6 October, four days after suffering a serious head injury in a race at Donington Park.

Mr Rouse, who was passionate about racing and a talented rider, was described as “100% the fastest and coolest maths teacher”, with a cheeky grin and known for his kindness and interest in other people.

More than 200 bikers accompanied the funeral cortege while hundreds more attended the service.

His parents Martin and Karen and sisters Katie and Grace paid tribute to Mr Rouse.

Chrissy Rouse, who was 26 when he died last month, was a talented Superbikes rider. Credit: British Superbikes

Mrs Rouse paid tribute to her son’s grit and determination. She said: “Chrissy had the knack of attracting the best people to surround him and brought out the best in those people.

“He loved his racing team.”

Mr Rouse added: “His short life was packed with positive experiences.

“Life is full of risks and what happened was a tragic accident – we don’t blame anybody.”

Mr Rouse, who was a pupil at Emmanuel College from 2007 to 2014, returned to the school as a trainee maths teacher before taking up a post at Grace College.

He left the college at Easter to pursue his Superbike dream.

Emmanuel headteacher Matthew Waterfield said the whole community was heartbroken to have lost Mr Rouse.

More than 200 bikers attended the funeral of 26-year-old Chrissy Rouse. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

James Shepherd, who delivered the eulogy, said: “He brought joy to everyone he met and passion to everything he did. He packed more into 26 years than many who have a long life. He had seemingly unceasing energy for people and projects.

“We have truly lost a bright life in losing Chrissy.”

Mr Rouse had loved riding motorbikes from the age of seven and enjoyed success from a young age, lifting a title in his second season of circuit racing, aged 14.

In 2013 he dominated the Triumph Triple Challenge with 10 wins, taking the title with two races to go.

He sustained head injuries on 2 October after colliding with another driver during the opening lap of a race at the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

The competition at Donnington Park in Leicestershire immediately stopped.

Donations, instead of flowers, were made to North Yorkshire Road Racing Supporters Club.

The funeral of Chrissy Rouse took place at Emmanuel College, Gateshead, where he was a former pupil and maths teacher. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

