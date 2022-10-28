A man is due to stand trial after pleading not guilty to the murder of a student who was found dead in an accommodation block last month.

Jason Brockbanks, 24, who was a Northumbria University student, was found dead at Mansion Tyne student halls, in Howard Street, Newcastle, on 27 September.

Aaron Ray, of Mayfield Road, Sunderland, was charged with his murder and appeared atNewcastle Crown Court on Friday 28 October.

He pleaded not guilty to his murder.

The 21-year-old is due to stand trial, which could last five days, at the same courton March 14 next year.

Ray was remanded in custody and no bail application was made.

