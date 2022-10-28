A family run pub has made a public plea to customers who left without paying their bill of almost £300.

The table of six ate at The Sutton Arms in Stokesley on Thursday, 27 October, but left the pub before settling their £273.40 bill.

The diners had enjoyed a dinner of steak and lobster as part of their meal and spent more than £70 on drinks from the bar.

A spokesperson from the pub made a public plea on social media for the diners to pay their bill.

They wrote: "Please could the table of six come back to pay their bill after you left last night without paying."I'm guessing there must of been a bit of confusion when leaving thinking another member of party had already paid the bill! We have tried to message you on social media but had no reply."

The post went on to request that the money be paid by this evening and even offered for them to be able to send to money by leaving it in their post box.

A pub spokesperson said if they did not receive the money they would share the CCTV footage with the police and on social media.They wrote: "We are a small family run pub trying out hardest in these tough times for hospitality, Mistakes happen so hopefully this can be sorted before we have to take it further."It appeared that the party of six had each ordered some of the menus most expensive items, with three people going for the eight ounce fillet steak, which totals at £24 per head.

The other three guests had gone with the lavish eight ounce fillet steak served with half a lobster which was £32 each.

