A Teesside mum feared she could die in a hospital thousands of miles from home after getting Covid while on holiday in Turkey.

Patricia House, known as Trisha, found herself alone in intensive care at a Turkish hospital after falling seriously ill towards the end of her first abroad holiday since the pandemic.

Her condition has now improved and she is being cared for by her daughters until she is fit enough to fly home.

The 59-year-old, from South Bank, was admitted to hospital after she was left gasping for breath.

Ms House, who has COPD, then tested positive for Covid-19.

Her daughters Keeley, 36, and Jasmine, 30, have flown to Turkey to look after her.

Jasmine said her mother had failed to recognise her when she first visited in hospital. She added: "She started crying saying she thought she was going to die here. She's put up quite a fight and the fact she thought she was here alone, no one spoke English. With everyone who was coming into speak to her and give her the medicine she needed, she genuinely didn't understand where she was.

"She didn't think it was real. I told her we were both here and when my sister saw her a few days later she'd gone backwards. She couldn't really speak to her and didn't understand why she was there."

Following the setback, her condition has improved and she was moved out of the intensive care unit.

The 59-year-old was moved into a shared room on the pulmonary diseases ward at the hospital where her daughters provided most of her care.

"The hospital is so different to the UK, it's almost unreal," said Jasmine. "They told us how to change and clean her catheter, how to administer her nebuliser and the medication, we had to clean her, and feed her. They would come in and gives us the medication and tell us when to administer it and they brought in food.

"We had to check her blood and oxygen levels. I've never experienced anything like it. I don't know if it was a staffing thing or if that's how the hospitals run. We were sharing a room with someone else who had family with them."They all had someone to look after them so I don't know if it's how they work in Turkey."

Trisha House had been having an "amazing time" on her Turkey holiday but fell ill with Covid on her last night. Credit: Gazette Media Syndication

On Wednesday evening, the sisters were able to bring Ms House back to their accommodation where they are continuing to care for her until she is fit to fly home.

They have been told by doctors to take her back to the hospital early next week where they will check her condition and hopefully sign her off to fly home. Trisha had been having an "amazing time" with friend Desrey Dones, who had booked the holiday for the pair, before she fell ill on the last night.

A Go Fund Me page which has now raised more than £1,200 to support the family.

Jasmine added: "For this to happen, she keeps saying how she was so scared, she was worried she'd die and people didn't know where she was. We're so appreciative that we're here and so many people have helped us be here."

