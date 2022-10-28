Wards run by a North East mental health trust have improved since being rated inadequate but still require more work to provide safe care.

The forensic inpatient or secure wards run by Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust were inspected in July and August, months after being handed a warning notice.

While improvements to the culture on the wards had been made, inspectors said more work needs to be done.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said the service suffered from poor staffing levels, while staff did not always treat patients with compassion and respect and managers did not always ensure staff had the correct skills and experience to work on mental health and learning disability and autism wards.

Criticisms were also made of how incidents were reported and how safeguarding referrals were not always made.

Karen Knapton, CQC head of hospital inspection, said: “When we visited Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, we were pleased to see the culture in the forensic inpatient wards had improved since our last inspection. Staff felt more supported by managers and processes were in place for them to escalate staffing concerns.

“Although some improvements had been made, more work was needed to provide safe care. We found the wards still didn’t have enough nurses to carry out all the necessary duties and there wasn’t always enough staff to provide a timely response to patient safety incidents.

"Staff didn’t always report and record incidents appropriately and did not always make safeguarding referrals when appropriate. Additionally, not all ward environments were safe, clean and fit for purpose.

“The service provided a range of treatments, however poor staffing levels meant that patients didn’t always have access to activities, psychological interventions, occupational therapy or escorted leave, and staff couldn’t always take their breaks.

“It was reassuring that staff actively involved patients and families in care decisions, as well as supporting them to live healthier lives.

“The trust has started to make improvements to improve patient care and know what further changes need to be made to keep people safe. We will continue monitor the trust and return to check on progress.”

The unannounced focused inspection was carried out to see if improvements had been made since its previous visit in June 2021.

The overall rating for the service improved from inadequate to requires improvement, while the safety of the service was rated as inadequate.

The trust’s overall rating remains rated as requires improvement.

Inspectors found the following during this inspection:

The service did not follow good practice with respect to safeguarding and staff did not always make safeguarding referrals when appropriate. Governance processes were not adequate to identify improvements in this area.

The service was using restrictive practice that was not care planned for or reviewed in line with trust policy. Restrictions were not always based on individual risk assessments and there were blanket restrictions in place. When patients were in seclusion, staff did not always complete required reviews in line with the trust policy or best practice.

Staff did not always report and record incidents appropriately. Staff did not always report incidents when they occurred and sometimes reported multiple incidents within a single incident record.

Staff did not ensure patients’ health was appropriately monitored in relation to high dose antipsychotic treatment, blood glucose and, where appropriate, bowel monitoring.

Managers did not ensure regular team meetings took place on all the wards to ensure key information was shared and escalated.

Managers did not always ensure staff had the correct skills and experience to work on mental health and learning disability and autism wards. Managers did not ensure temporary or unfamiliar staff received a comprehensive induction before working on the wards or that staff received training and regular supervision.

Staff did not always treat patients with compassion, kindness and respect, for example the language they used to describe patients.

Staff did not always plan discharge well or liaise well with services that would provide aftercare. As a result, discharge was delayed for other than a clinical reason.

However:

The service used systems and processes to safely prescribe, administer, record and store medicines.

Staff developed holistic, recovery-oriented care plans informed by a comprehensive assessment.

The ward teams had access to the range of specialists required to meet the needs of patients on the wards. The ward staff worked well together as a multidisciplinary team.

Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust care group director Naomi Lonergan said: "We have been working hard to improve the service since the previous Care Quality Commission inspection in June 2021 and we are encouraged by the improvement in the rating.

"We have recruited 70 health care assistants since the last inspection and we are working with local universities to support the recruitment of registered nurses. This is in addition to developing an international recruitment strategy which is already making a difference.

"We have set up a health care assistant council and one for nurses to improve how colleagues contribute to the quality of care within our trust.

"We are also focused on creating a community on our wards, through the work we do with our recovery and outcomes team who put on events and activities for people in our care that help their recovery.

"We recognise that there is more to be done. This includes an unrelenting focus on patient safety with our absolute priority being on safe staffing and safeguarding our patients. We continue to prioritise the experience of our patients, their carers and colleagues to make the improvements we need to and we are confident the service is making these changes and will continue to do so."

