Three people have been arrested after a pharmacy van carrying prescription drugs was reported as stolen before being crashed into a bus in Sunderland.

Northumbria Police said officers were alerted to a sighting of a suspected stolen vehicle in the Hendon area just before 4:15pm on Thursday 27 October.

The van, which was being used by a local pharmacy, had reportedly been marked as stolen following a recent burglary that was reported to police earlier that day.

Officers were deployed and at about 5:20pm received a report the van had crashed with a bus in Suffolk Street, Hendon.

Emergency services attended the scene where three men from the van – aged 30, 31 and 44 – attempted to flee on foot.

They were arrested after a short foot chase and were taken to hospital to be checked for minor injuries.

They were then taken to police custody, where they remained on Friday.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "This was a brilliant outcome with three suspects arrested and a stolen delivery van containing potentially harmful prescription drugs recovered from a recent report of burglary.

"An investigation is well underway and, while a number of prescription drugs have been seized from the vehicle, we would urge the public to get in touch if they come across any more in the community.

"Unless you have been properly prescribed medication via your doctor or pharmacy, you can never be sure what substances contain and the impact they could have on you.

"It is important that any drugs found are reported to the police so they can be disposed of safely and not left in public."

