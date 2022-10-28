A winter warning on how to identify a toxic invasive plant has been issued.

Giant hogweed, which can cause burns when in contact with skin, has been spotted around the River Tees in recent years.

It flowers during the summer but the Tees Rivers Trust has issued advice on how to spot changes in its appearance in winter months.

The non-native species - which was introduced to the UK in the 1800s - usually begins to die back in the winter.

Chloe Lawrence, project officer at Tees Rivers Trust said: "In areas where giant hogweed plants have died off, the plants leave a large dried out stem behind.

"Although it is less likely that the toxic sap is present on the stems, some residue can be left behind and therefore not recommended for people to touch."

With the UK experiencing an increase in wet and warm winters, it is still possible for some Giant Hogweed plants to grow at this time of year.

In the winter, an adult plant can produce between 20,000-50,000 seeds.

Seedlings are smaller outside of the summer months. Credit: Tees River Trust

Although seedlings are smaller outside of the summer months, they can still give out toxic sap which can result in burns and blisters when in contact with skin.

Ms Lawrence said: “Awareness of this invasive alien is not normally raised over winter months, but the plant is still around, as a nuisance to the environment and the community."

The plant is an unwelcome addition to the riverbank, outcompeting native species for space and light and affecting habitats.

The Tees Rivers Trust has been bulb planting, brush cutting and mapping/monitoring to reduce the growth of invasive species such as giant hogweed in the Tees catchment.

Ms Lawrence said: "It is important to raise awareness about this plant and the work we are doing at the trust to remove giant hogweed from the Tees catchment."