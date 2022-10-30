A man has reportedly tried to abduct a child during Diwali celebrations in Middlesbrough town centre.

The man is said have grabbed the six year old boy by the wrist, attempting to pull him away from his mother, during the event in Centre Square on Saturday 29 October 2022.

When unsuccessful, police say he ran off towards Corporation Road.

Cleveland Police has launched an appeal for witnesses.

According to the force, the suspect is described as a “brown male”, possibly Asian, in his 30s, of skinny build, with short dark hair and a spiky fringe.

He was wearing a black zip-up jacket and had a mark on his right cheek.

Any witnesses to what happened or information is asked to contact Detective Constable Itsharm Ramzan at Middlesbrough CID on 101, quoting incident number 195418.