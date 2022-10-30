Week in politics: Sunak tries to take it steady, reshuffle roles & more

When his predecessor only lasted seven weeks in the job, it is not surprising Rishi Sunak would want to take things steady, and try to slow down the political cycle.

The North Yorkshire MP and new Prime Minister has pushed back the announcement of his new government's economic plan from Halloween until 17 November.

That will give more time for the Chancellor to check his sums, but also try to preserve some kind of honeymoon in Downing Street before the headlines about spending cuts arrive.

Mr Sunak's ministerial reshuffle has also been done in slow motion - though controversy surrounds the rapid return of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary, just six days after she left that role over a security breach.

That appointment got a fair bit of scrutiny at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, while some difficult moments from Mr Sunak's recent past were also brought up.

There was reference to his fine for breaking Covid rules at a birthday gathering for Boris Johnson in 2020, his wife's previous 'non-dom' tax status, and a video from the summer where he spoke of redirecting money away from "deprived urban areas."

Conservative backbenchers seemed keen to back up their new leader, though perhaps need to work on choosing the best moments to cheer.

Mr Sunak also confirmed during PMQs that he was reinstating the ban on fracking, which Liz Truss had lifted.

A chaotic vote on that very subject helped bring her down just last week.

Although some Conservative MPs will be cross, his move will make life easier for many others who were trying to walk a tightrope on fracking, including some neighbours in North Yorkshire where there are significant reserves of shale gas.

And more unpicking of his predecessor's policies already seems to be going on.

The Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove revealed on Sunday he is "reviewing" the low-tax 'Investment Zones' idea, due to concerns around environmental impacts.

A number of sites in our region had been put forward for the scheme, which aimed to boost local economic growth.

The Prime Minister himself is the only one of our region's MPs in the new cabinet, but a number of local Conservatives have been appointed to roles in his wider government.

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan was demoted from Transport Secretary to become a Foreign Office minister.

North West Durham MP Richard Holden has been given a first ministerial role in the Department for Transport, while Thirsk & Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake has joined the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

Hexham MP Guy Opperman is back in the Department for Work & Pensions in a more senior position than before.

Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison is staying on as a Levelling Up minister, and Redcar MP Jacob Young remains an assistant government whip.

The changes in Downing Street didn't stop parliamentary proceedings this week, and on Tuesday afternoon the Environment, Food & Rural Affairs Committee looked at the deaths of thousands of shellfish on the North East and North Yorkshire coast.

The hearing was listed for two and a half hours, but lasted four, with complex opposing arguments on the causes being presented.

We reported on the evidence here:

We are expecting to see the committee's recommendations to the government this week.

Finally, there were emotional scenes in Westminster Hall on Tuesday morning, with Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer and Hexham MP Guy Opperman among those who shared their experiences of baby loss, and called for improvements to maternity services.

Here is our coverage of the debate: