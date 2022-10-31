Families get into spooky spirit with hair-raising Halloween displays

Families across the North East have been getting into the spooky spirit by decking out their homes for Halloween.

For some, the hair-raising holiday also provides the opportunity to raise money for local charities with their haunting displays.

The Alnwick Halloween House in Northumberland is renowned in the local area for its extravagant decorations each year, with visitors encouraged to donate to charity.

The Alnwick Halloween House is decorated with a spook-tacular display each year. Credit: Charlotte Watson

"We've gone huge this year," said Charlotte Watson, who is behind the display.

This year, she has chosen to raise money for Chameleon Buddies, a Northumberland charity offering support for people living with a stoma or childbirth injury, both in the UK and in Kenya.

Ms Watson said: "It's a new small local charity and we thought this would be a great kickstart for their fundraising."

Jonathan Taylor has set up an interactive mineshaft experience by combining his love of performing arts and Halloween. Credit: Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor in Seaham has transformed his garden into an abandoned mine for those brave enough to visit.

After getting hundreds of visitors last year, Mr Taylor has tried to step things up a notch with the interactive experience, which will feature himself as a haunting 'hillbilly'.

"I try and outdo myself every year," the former creative media student told ITV Tyne Tees.

Mr Taylor, who "really likes Halloween", has bought 28 kilos of sweets for the occasion.

The display on Warkworth Crescent starts at 5:30pm and donations to Alzheimer's Society are encouraged.

Credit: Sally Dunn

Other people have decorated their homes just for the fun of it, like Sally Dunn is Wallsend, North Tyneside.

She got creative with the silhouettes of three witches floating over her fence, in front of a pile of pumpkins illuminated in her window.

Meanwhile anyone passing Traci Edmunds' home in Billingham, ought to be wary of the witch who has taken residence in her garden.

Trick-or-treaters in Billingham could be faced with this spooky witch. Credit: Traci Edmunds

