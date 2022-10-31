Two people are in critical condition after a car left the road and crashed into a lamppost.

Five males were injured in the single-vehicle collision, which happened at about 10:25pm on Sunday 30 October at Team Valley Trading Estate, Gateshead.

Officers are appealing for information after a blue Vauxhall Astra left the road on Kingsway North and collided with a lamppost.

Three occupants of the car suffered serious injuries and remained in hospital on Monday 31 October. Two of them are in critical condition.

The other two males suffered minor injuries.

A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was in police custody on Monday afternoon.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision and police are asking anybody with information to come forward.

Sergeant John Sanderson, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said: “This is a serious collision which left a number of occupants with significant injuries.

“We are absolutely determined to find out what happened in the moments prior to this collision and are now asking the public to assist our investigation.

“If you were in this area last night and saw a blue-coloured Vauxhall Astra, we want to hear from you. Please check any dashcam footage and get in touch if you see anything that may be of interest to us.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could prove the key to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of The Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221030-1164. Alternatively, you can email 408@northumbria.police.uk.

