Tributes are being paid to one of the region's best-loved broadcasters Luke Casey, who has died at the age of 80.

The presenter brought his natural gift for storytelling to news reporting over many years - and became a firm favourite presenting the hugely popular programme, The Dales Diary.

He was born on 9 January 1942 in Ballina, County Mayo on the West Coast of Ireland, before emigrating to England when he was 14 years old.

At the age of just 16, he landed his first job as a junior reporter at the Northern Echo.

Luke Casey met his wife whilst working at the Northern Echo in Stockton. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

It was while working in their Stockton office that he met his wife Mavis. They were together for 63 years.

Recent years were difficult for the veteran broadcaster as he battled Lewy Body dementia.

His family said: “For such a wonderful storyteller to be robbed of his beloved words was incredibly cruel.

"Although we are heartbroken, we are immensely proud of our lovely gentle father and husband.”

He died at home surrounded by his wife, two sons, Adam and Daniel and three daughters, Fiona, Siobhan and Nuala.

