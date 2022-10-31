A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a woman reported she was raped at a Stockton nightclub.The 18-year-old woman reported to Cleveland Police that she was attacked at Ché Bar on Stockton High Street at about 1:15am on Friday 28 October.

A police van and a crime scene Investigation unit were pictured at the scene later the same day.The man has been arrested in connection with the incident, and has been bailed while enquiries continue.

