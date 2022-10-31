Fireworks have been seized in Newcastle after people were caught selling them from the boot of a car to underage customers.

Officers from trading standards have been targeting the sale of fireworks in the lead up to Bonfire Night.

The Newcastle City Council officers seized 136 rockets and roman candles in a series of visits across the city.

The test purchases saw underage customers attempt to purchase fireworks, despite the law stating you must be 18-years-old.

One of the test purchases in Elswick saw the underage customer led to a car where fireworks were being sold from the boot.

The purchaser had initially enquired about purchasing fireworks from a car wash that was licensed to sell them – only to be led to the nearby vehicle.

There was not a licence in place for the trader to sell the pyrotechnics from their car boot and the products were seized by Northumbria Police, a council spokesperson said.

The council, Northumbria Police and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) are warning business owners they may be prosecuted if they do not abide by the law.

Some of the fireworks seized by trading standards in Newcastle. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Services

Councillor Irim Ali, Newcastle City Council cabinet member for a dynamic city, said: “This is a fantastic result and I would like to congratulate our trading standards team for finding and seizing the fireworks.

“Fireworks can be extremely dangerous if not stored correctly and the way they were being sold from the boot of a car is completely unacceptable.

“If you are buying fireworks, it is so important that you only get them from a reputable retailer.

“We will continue to do everything within our powers alongside our partners to make sure retailers comply with the law to keep our neighbourhoods safe.”

Group manager Chris Lane, head of fire safety department at TWFRS, said: “First and foremost I want to thank Newcastle City Council trading standards and Northumbria Police for their proactivity on this issue.

“There is always a rise in anti-social behaviour across the region at this time of year and fireworks plays a major part in that.

"Fireworks should always be purchased from a reputable, licensed supplier. Those selling the fireworks should make sure they do so in line with all of the correct legislations.

“Misuse or using fireworks which have been illegally purchased could have severe consequences and lead to serious injury or even death.

“We recently launched our Darker Nights campaign and our message is clear – deliberate fire-setting and the irresponsible use of fireworks is not a game."

The Darker Nights campaign aims to warn communities about the dangers of deliberate fire setting, the irresponsible use of fireworks, and the gruesome consequences they can have.

Anyone who wants to report what they believe is the illegal selling of fireworks is encouraged to contact the Fire Service by emailing FireSafety@twfire.gov.uk or reporting to to Northumbria Police or Trading Standards.

