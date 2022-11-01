The Business Secretary says the government will do what it can to help the BritishVolt electric car battery plant, currently being built in Northumberland - but the situation is unclear.

On a visit to the region, Kemi Badenoch said the UK needs gigafactories to go ahead, but any government investment must deliver value for taxpayers.

Emergency talks are continuing to secure the future of the company as it seeks a last-minute reprieve to avoid tumbling into administration.

It has been developing a £3.8 billion gigafactory in Blyth, Northumberland, which it had hoped would employ up to 3,000 workers.

The Britishvolt site in Blyth, Northumberland currently lies empty. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Nearby, at an export conference at the Sage in Gateshead, Trade minister Kemi Badenoch said: “Britishvolt is a story that came out shortly after I arrived here but I wouldn’t want to speculate on it as it’s not clear what is happening.

"We have done what we can to support Britishvolt. We do want to see a giga factory but not everything is going to come off. That’s the risk of investment.

“What we are here for is to have a healthy investment environment. Some things will work and others won’t but we will do what we can around Britishvolt but the story here is about all the businesses that have come to invest not just here but in the North East."

On Monday, a spokesman for Britishvolt said it was "working on several potential scenarios that offer the required stability" for it to continue operating.

