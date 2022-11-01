The North East will light up to celebrate Bonfire Night next weekend after two years of cancellations.

While some major firework events won't go ahead again this year, many are set to go off with a bang across the region.

Newcastle

Newcastle Racecourse

What : Fireworks and funfair race night.

Where : High Gosforth Park, Racecourse, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, NE3 5HP.

When : Friday 4 November. Gates open at 2:30pm, first race at 3:05pm. Fireworks start at 7:30pm.

What's on: Fireworks, racing, face painting, live bands, funfair rides, food stalls.

Price: £15 ticket for access to racing and any live entertainment. Under 17s go for free.

Note: Sparklers are not allowed on site. Food and drink stalls will be card only and it is advised to bring cash for the fun fair rides.

Newcastle Round Table

What : Newcastle Round Table Fireworks Extravaganza 2022

Where : Gosforth Sports Association, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, NE3 2NH

When : Saturday 5 November from 5pm. Fireworks start at 7pm.

What's on: Guy Fawkes night display - with 120 effects each minute and funfair rides.

Price: £6 ticket. £3 ticket for children aged 4-15. Children under 3 go for free.

Note: It is advised to travel by Metro as no parking will be available on the night. Tickets are available online only. Tickets will not be sold at the gate.

Ouseburn

What : Ouseburn fireworks display.

Where : City Stadium, Warwick Street, Ouseburn, Newcastle Upon Tyne, Tyne And Wear, NE2 1AQ.

When : Saturday 5 November at 6:30pm.

What's on: Fireworks display, hot food and drinks will be sold on site.

Price: Free. The event is put on by local volunteers who fundraise to pay for it.

Note: You can support the event by donating to their CrowdFund page.

Novocastrians RFC

What : Novocastrians RFC fireworks display.

Where : Novocastrians RFC, Sutherland Park, Benton, NE7 7SY.

When : Saturday 5 November at 7pm-9pm.

What's on: Fireworks display, hot food and drinks will be sold on site.

Price: £5 ticket. £3 ticket for children under 16. £20 per car - including passengers.

Note: There are a limited number of car parking spaces. Visitors are being asked not to park in or around the nearby residential areas of Sutherland Park.

Gateshead

Saltwell Park

What : Saltwell Park fireworks display.

Where : Saltwell Park, East Park Road, Gateshead, NE9 5AX.

When : Saturday 5 November. Event starts at 5pm. Fireworks display starts at 7:30pm.

What's on: Fireworks display, laser show, live music DJ set, street entertainers, dance stage show, food and drink stalls.

Price: £7 ticket (plus 25p donation to Cash for Kids charity). Tickets to be bought in advance.

Rutherford AFC

What : Rutherford AFC bonfire night.

Where : Rutherford AFC, Farnacres Beggarswood Park, Gateshead, NE11 0HJ.

When : Saturday 5 November at 6pm-11pm.

What's on: Disney/Marvel theme, fireworks, bonfire, live music DJ set, pizza van, toy stall and a face painter.

Price: £9 ticket (plus 94p booking fee). £7 (plus 84p booking fee) for children under 16. Children under 5 go for free.

Note: Tickets must be bought online as tickets will not be sold at the club house.

North Tyneside

Whitley Bay

What : North Tyneside Fireworks Display.

Where : The Links, Whitley Bay, NE26 1TQ

When : Sunday 6 November. The event starts at 6pm. The fireworks display starts at 7pm and lasts for around 20 minutes.

What's on: Fireworks display and fairground rides.

Price: Free.

Note: It is advised to travel by Metro as traffic in the area will be busy.

Segedunum Fort

What : Segedunum Fireworks Display.

Where : Buddle Street, Wallsend, NE28 6HR

When : Saturday 5 November. Entry to the museum will be free from 4pm The fireworks display will start at 6:30pm.

What's on: Fireworks display at the fort.

Price: Free with donations to the museum welcome.

Note: Dogs are not allowed, and visitors with dogs will be refused entrance.

Blue Flames Sporting Club

What : Blue Flames Annual Fireworks Display 2022

Where : Blue Flames sporting club, Whitley Road Benton NE12 9SF.

When : Saturday 5 November at 4:30pm - 9pm. The fireworks display will start at 7pm.

What's on: Fireworks display, fairground rides, three bars, food stalls.

Price: £7.50 tickets. Children's tickets are £5.50.

Note: Most attractions will be card only and it is advised to bring cash for the fun fair rides. Tickets will not be sold on the night.

Tynemouth Cricket Club

What : Spooky Fireworks Spectacular 2022

Where : Tynemouth Cricket Club, The Bungalow, Preston Ave, North Shields NE30 2BE.

When : Saturday 29 October at 5pm. The fireworks display will start at 7pm.

What's on: Fireworks display, fairground rides, face painting, spookiest costume prizes.

Price: £10 tickets. Under 18 tickets are £5. Family tickets are £25 for two adults and up to three under 18s.

South Tyneside

Ocean Beach Pleasure Park

What : Ocean Beach Pleasure Park fireworks display.

Where : Behind the fairground in Sea Road, South Shields.

When : Sunday 6 November at 6.30pm. There will be a main display to follow at 8pm. Park rides will be open from 12pm until around 9pm.

What's on: Fireworks display and fairground rides.

Price: Free.

Note: Sparklers and dogs are not allowed on site. Those going along are asked to be Covid-conscious, to take a test first, wear a face covering and be respectful of others' space.

Other vantage points are available along the coastline, including the high points of North Marine - at Lawe Top, South Marine Parks, the Leas and the Coast Road areas, and Littlehaven and Sandhaven promenades.

Northumberland

Hexham

What : Hexham Round Table fireworks display.

Where : Sele Park/Hexham Abbey, Beaumont St, Hexham NE46 3NA.

When : Saturday 5 November from 6.30pm until 7.30pm.

What's on: Fireworks display.

Price: Free but donations are welcome.

Note: There will no food and drink stalls inside Sele Park. Visitors are asked to use public transport where available.

Blyth

What : Blyth Firework Festival.

Where : Mermaid Car Park, Blyth, NE24 3PL.

When : Saturday 5 November from 4pm until 8pm. The fireworks display will start at 7pm.

What's on: Fireworks display, funfair rides, food and drink stalls.

Price: Free.

Note: The car park will be closed for the event and the public will find signposts to car parks around Blyth. Visitors are invited to wear fancy dress.

County Durham

Beamish Hall

What : Beamish Hall Fireworks Extravaganza

Where : Beamish Hall Hotel, Coppy Lane, Beamish, Stanley DH9 0YB.

When : Wednesday 2 November, Thursday 3 November and Friday 4 November. Gates open at 6pm. The fireworks display will start at 7:30pm.

What's on: Fireworks display with performers, fairground rides, live music DJ and food and drink stalls.

Price: Prices are per car: £35. Overnight accommodation packages are also available.

Note: The car park will be closed for the event and the public will find signposts to car parks around Blyth. Visitors are invited to wear fancy dress.

Seaham

Seaham seafront

What : Seaham fireworks display.

Where : Seaham Seafront, Seaham, County Durham, SR7 7EU.

When : Saturday 5 November, 7pm-7.30pm

What's on: Fireworks display and fairground rides. The main area is restricted to "Seaham residents" only, who require a wristband.

Price: Free.

Bishop Auckland

Kynren

What : Kynren Pyromusical

Where : Flatts Farm, Bishop Auckland, DL14 7SF

When : Saturday 5 November. Gates open at 4pm. The performance starts at 7pm.

What's on: A pyromusical titled 'Either Side of the Pond.' It will feature a 'US vs UK' soundtrack. A 25-minute firework display. Hot dogs, popcorn, chips and drinks can be bought from the Food Court. There will be fire pits around the outdoor site.

Price: £12 for adults. £6 for under-18s.

Note: There will be a shuttle bus option to reach the site from Bishop Auckland bus station;£2 per person.

Darlington

South Park fireworks display (sold out)

What : 'License to Thrill' South Park fireworks display

Where : South Park, Darlington DL1 5TD.

When : Saturday 5 November. Gates open at 5pm. Light and fire performances at 6pm. Fantasy Fireworks - a quiet firework show that is ideal for children or those who need a more relaxed experience at 6:45pm. The License To Thrill main fireworks show at 7pm.

What's on: A James Bond 'License to Thrill' themed fireworks display. Food and drinks stalls will be available.

Price: Free but will be ticketed and you will need a wristband for entry.

Chester-le-Street

Chester-le-Street fireworks display

What : Chester-le-Street fireworks display

Where : Chester-le-Street Cricket Club, Ropery Ln, Chester-le-Street DH3 3PF.

When : Friday 4 November from 5pm.

What's on: An ABBA themed fireworks display. Food and drinks stalls will be available.

Price: £6 for adults. £3 for under-16s. Free for under-threes.

Sedgefield

Hardwick Hall

What : Hardwick Hall fireworks display.

Where : Hardwick Hall Hotel, Sedgefield, TS21 2EH.

When : Saturday 5 November and Sunday 6 November at 5pm until 8pm.

What's on: Bonfire, fireworks, fairground rides, food and drinks stalls.

Price: £6 for adults. £3 for under-16s. Free for under-threes. Hardwick Hall Hotel.

Teesside

Acklam Rugby Club

What : Acklam Rugby Club fireworks display

Where : Acklam Rugby Club, Saltersgill Ave TS4 3PR Middlesbrough.

When : Saturday 5 November. Gates open at 7pm. The fireworks display starts at 8:30pm.

What's on: Fireworks display, food and drinks stalls.

Price: £5 for adults. £3 for under-16s. Free for under 5s. Family ticket is £15 (2 adults, 3 children).

Note: There will be no bonfire due to safety restrictions. Tickets can be purchased on the night and behind the Clubhouse bar.

Thornaby Cricket Club

What : Thornaby Cricket Club fireworks display

Where : Mandale Bottoms, Thornaby, Stockton-on-Tees TS17 7JS.

When : Saturday 5 November at 4:30-9pm. The fireworks display starts at 7:30pm.

What's on: Fireworks display, fairground rides, food and drinks stalls.

Price: £4 (plus 90p booking fee) for adults. £2 (plus 74p booking fee) for under-16s. Under 3s go free. £10 (Plus £1.37 booking fee) for a family of four.

Saltburn Cricket Club

What : Saltburn Cricket Club fireworks display

Where : The Clubhouse, Marske Mill Lane, Saltburn by the Sea, North Yorkshire TS12 1HJ.

When : Friday 4 November. Gates open at 6pm. The fireworks display starts at 8pm.

What's on: Fireworks display, food and drinks stalls and live music.

Price: £5 for adults. £18 for a family of four. Free for children under 6.

Guisborough Cricket Club

What : Guisborough Cricket Club fireworks display

Where : Guisborough Cricket Club, Rectory Lane, Guisborough, TS14 7GE.

When : Friday 4 November. Gates open at 6pm. The fireworks display starts at 7:30pm.

What's on: Fireworks display, fairground rides, food and drinks stalls.

Price: £6 for adults. £4 for under-16s. Tickets are available from the Cricket Club bar or Guisborough Bookshop.

New Marske Sports Club

What : New Marske Sports Club fireworks display

Where : New Marske Sports Club, 2 Gurney St, New Marske, Redcar TS11 8EQ.

When : Thursday 3 November. The fireworks display starts at 7:30pm.

What's on: Fireworks display, fairground rides, food and drinks stalls and live singers.

Price: £5 for adults. £3 for under-16s. Tickets are available from the club or at JB Autos Carsales on Limerick Road.

Hartlepool Rugby Club