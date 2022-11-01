A woman in her 70s has died and a man seriously injured in a fire in Sunderland.

Emergency services were called to the property in Minorca Close, Hendon shortly after 4:20am on Monday 31 October.

Northumbria Police confirmed a woman was found dead at the property.

A man, who was also inside the property, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 4:20am yesterday (Monday) we received a report of a fire inside an address in the Lawrence Street area of Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and sadly found the body of a woman who was deceased.

“A man who was also inside the address was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The man and woman’s next of kin have been notified.

“Enquiries were carried out into the cause of the fire which is not being treated as suspicious. Officers are satisfied there is no third party involvement and a report will be made for the coroner.”

