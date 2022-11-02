Play Brightcove video

Two men have been jailed after they were involved in a head-on collision involving a car which had been stolen from a Good Samaritan who stopped to help after seeing one of the men pushing a broken down vehicle.

Craig Roddam and Stephen Swainston were jailed for a total of 13 years in prison following two incidents in April and May of this year.

Roddam, 33, of no fixed address, was convicted of robbery and theft of a Ford Mondeo and was jailed for seven years.

Swainston, 37, of Bishopton Court, Stockton, was convicted of robbery and admitted dangerous driving and was jailed for six years.

Teesside Crown Court heard the men were involved in an incident on 30 April, when a 26-year-old man was robbed on Wrensfield Road while out walking his dog.

A knife was used to threaten him and the two men made off with his bag, containing a phone and car keys.

Stephen Swainston (left) and Craig Roddam have both been jailed. Credit: Cleveland Police

The following day, on 1 May, a Ford Mondeo was stolen from a Good Samaritan who had offered Roddam a lift after spotting him pushing another broken down car.

The car was taken on a high-speed pursuit, ending with a head-on collision into a police vehicle on Bishopton Road, resulting in minor injuries.

Both men made off from the vehicle and were later arrested and charged.

Detective Constable Kev Middleton, from Stockton CID, said: “I am pleased with these sentences and pleased that Swainston and Roddam will now spend a significant time behind bars.

“I’d like to pay tribute to both victims, particularly the first who was threatened and both supported police action and the judicial proceedings afterwards.”

