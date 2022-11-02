A man who tried to run over a police officer in County Durham has appeared in court.

Jason Howe drove at the officer, who was pursuing another suspect in Barnes Road, Murton, on the afternoon of Friday 28 October.

A spokesperson for Durham Police said Howe sped off but further enquiries revealed his vehicle was in the Billingham area. Officers were able to recover it and locate Howe.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with dangerous driving and assaulting an emergency worker.

The 51-year-old pleaded guilty to both charges when he appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Monday 31 October.

Detective Sergeant Victoria Ford, from Peterlee CID, said: “Luckily, the officer did not sustain any serious injuries in what could have been a catastrophic incident had he not jumped out the way.

“Officers should never have to go to work and worry about being assaulted on duty, or worse, not returning home, when they are protecting the public.

“The officer in this case has been fully supported by his colleagues, however, I have no doubt that this incident will have a lasting impact on him.”

Howe, 51, from Murton, is next expected to appear at Durham Crown on November 28 for sentencing.

