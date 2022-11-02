Anyone struggling with their mental health or feeling suicidal in the North East can reach out to a range of services.

Whether you are concerned about yourself, or someone you know, there is always help available.

Here are some of the places you can turn to, from national charities to smaller organisations in your local area:

Samaritans provides round the clock support for people when they need it most.

You can call them 24 hours a day on 116 123. They also have tips if you're concerned about someone you know, and advice if you're struggling yourself.

Mind provides advice and support to help anyone experiencing a mental health problem. They also campaign to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.

You can call them Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm on 0300 123 3393. You can also text them on 86463.

Anxious Minds aims to help people in the North East affected by mental health, addiction, and abuse receive the support they need that leads to living a fulfilling life through recovery, education & discovery.

For support, call 0191 262 0305 or you can text SHOUT to 85258 for free 24/7.

They also have a Facebook support group for people to connect with others.

If U Care Share is a North East charity set up to listen and support emotional well being in young people and those affected by suicide.

You can call them on 0191 387 5661 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

They also have a 24/7 crisis messaging service, which you can access by texting IUCS to 85258.

Papyrus is an organisation dedicated to the prevention of suicide and the promotion of mental health, aimed at helping people under the age of 35.

You can contact them on 0800 068 4141 between the hours of 9am and midnight or t ext 07860 039 967.

CALM is a charity dedicated to preventing male suicide. They offer support and campaign to change the cultural barrier preventing men from seeking help.

You can call them between 5pm and midnight, any night of the week, on 0800 58 58 58.

Childline is a service for anyone under the age of 19. They have trained counsellors on hand to help with any problem, at any time.

You can call them on 0800 1111 at any time of the day. They also have a 1-2-1 counsellor chat online.

This is a service for older people. They offer information and advice and also have a 'friendship call' service.

You can contact them 24 hours a day on 0800 470 80 90.

Livingwell Darlington is a service that provides information and signposting to a wide range of services, activities and organisations in Darlington, to help everyone find the support they need to live healthy independent lives.

You can search their site for services by using your post code.

In addition to these, you are able to contact your GP, who will be able to refer you to local NHS mental health services, or call 111.