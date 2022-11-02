A cross-party panel of MPs has called for a treatment service for heroin users in Middlesbrough to be funded until the end of the year.

It was announced in September the Diamorphine Assisted Treatment (DAT) scheme, formerly known as the Heroin Assisted Treatment (HAT), would be ending after funding was not renewed.

The Home Affairs Select Committee, chaired by Labour MP Dame Diana Johnson, visited the centre, which opened in 2019, and said they 'were united in their disappointment' at its closure.

The programme's funding was not renewed by Cleveland's Police and Crime Commissioner last year, when he said he'd seen no hard evidence it had reduced crime.

However, the committee said they were surprised at that outcome, and called the programme effective in reducing issues associated with the drug.

In a letter to the Minister for Policing and Crime, they wrote: "The DAT programme in Middlesbrough has undoubtedly helped to improve the mental and physical health of patients and to move them away from criminality.

"The programme also has the potential to reduce the prevalence of drug use and disrupt organised crime in Middlesbrough.

"Cutting off the funding for this programme would appear therefore to fly in the face of Project ADDER’s purpose and aims."

In a previous statement, South Tees Joint Director of Public Health Mark Adams said: “No long-term sources of funding have been identified to allow the pilot to be extended and the council is not in a position to commit further grant funding to the programme.”

We reached out to Cleveland's Police and Crime Commissioner for a comment.

