An independent investigation has found there were 120 failings in the care of three teenage girls who took their own lives at mental health hospitals in our region.

Christie Harnett and Nadia Sharif, both 17, and Emily Moore, 18, died at hospitals run by the Tees Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust.

They had all been patients at West Lane in Middlesbrough which was shut down in 2019. Reports into their deaths found failings were multifaceted and systemic. It said services were overstretched and unstable and there was a lack of leadership.

The Chief Executive of the Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust, Brent Kilmurray, who took over in 2020, says it has undergone a thorough change in leadership and structure and has changed the way it cares for patients.

This is the timeline of events that led to the independent investigation which found there were 120 failings in the care of the three teenagers.

January 2019

20 staff are suspended from West Lane Hospital which is run by the Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys (TEWV) NHS Foundation Trust.

June 2019

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) releases a damning report which found that patients were at risk of "avoidable harm", ruling its services inadequate.

Christie Harnett, 17, ends her life while a patient at West Lane Hospital.

New admissions are suspended.

August 2019

Nadia Sharif, 17, ends her life while a patient at West Lane Hospital.

Inspectors close down West Lane Hospital, with responsibility transferred to Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne & Wear NHS Trust (CNTW).

October 2019

NHS England orders an independent investigation into the trust, which is tasked with looking into the deaths of both girls.

This is later extended to include a third death - that of 18-year-old Emily Moore in February 2020.

February 2020

Emily Moore ends her life after a week under the care of Lanchester Road Hospital, which is also run by the Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust.

She had previously been cared for at West Lane Hospital.

June 2020

Brent Kilmurray, described as an experienced senior leader, returns to the trust and takes up the role of chief executive at the Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust.

He had previously been chief operating officer at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust until June 2018.

January 2021

The CQC inspect following the death of a patient. Acute wards for adults of working age and psychiatric intensive care units are rated as "inadequate". A warning notice is issued.

The Tees, Esk and Wear Valley NHS Trust responds by saying it's spending £3.6 million on recruiting 80 more care staff.

This service rating was raised to "requires improvement" in a follow-up inspection in May 2021.

April 2021

West Lane Hospital reopens under a new name Acklam Road Hospital.

It is being run by the neighbouring Cumbria, Northumberland and Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust.

May 2021

A CQC report finds improvements have been made within the trust, and its rating is lifted from "inadequate" to "requires improvement". This is a follow-up inspection from January 2021 for psychiatric services.

December 2021

Another inspection report by the CQC is released and enforcement action is taken against the trust for the second time in a year.

Forensic inpatient services were downgraded from "good" to "inadequate".

The CQC said it carried out an unannounced inspection of forensic inpatient wards due to concerns around unsafe staffing numbers and poor culture within the service.

June 2022

The CQC announce the trust is to be prosecuted over the death of Christie Harnett. The charges brought claim the trust failed to provide safe care and treatment, exposing the 17-year-old to a significant risk of avoidable harm.

October 2022

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) tells the Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Trust to make improvements following an inspection of inpatient wards for people with autism and/or learning disabilities and for a "significant deterioration in standards of care".

A re-inspection of forensic inpatient or secure wards sees the service upgraded from "inadequate" to "requires improvement".

November 2022

NHS England's independent investigation into the deaths of Christie Harnett, Nadia Sharif and Emily Moore is released.

It identified 120 failings in their care.