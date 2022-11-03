Drivers in Newcastle may find their usual route changed over the next few days as road closures come into force.

Two major roads in Newcastle will be partially shut to traffic for at least 10 days to allow Northern Gas Networks to carry out essential mains repair work.

The slip road from Swan House Roundabout down to the central motorway section of the Tyne Bridge will initially be closed between midnight and 6am.

A diversion for access to the Tyne Bridge will be put in place from the exit on Swan House Roundabout down the existing bus lane, which will be converted into a multi-vehicle lane.

From midnight on Friday 4 November, a second closure will also be put in place on Jesmond Dene Road at the junction of Moorfield, including Moorfield junction.

Engineers are replacing a gas pipe in the centre of the road, which has been repaired several times in recent months.

The work is expected to take up to 10 days and diversions will be put in place while the road is closed.

Northern Gas Networks site manager Jim Dennison said: “We appreciate that these are short notice closures and we are extremely sorry for any inconvenience customers may experience as a result.

"But they are absolutely necessary to protect our workforce – the safety of our engineers and members of the public is our number one priority.

He added: “We apologise in advance for any disruption caused and will be working as safely and quickly as possible to finish both repairs as soon as we can.”