The family of a schoolgirl who died after being diagnosed with a brain tumour has thanked the community who raised £10,000 for her funeral.

Evie-Leigh Cormack, who had dreams of becoming a paramedic, died in October, just six weeks after the diagnosis.

Her devastating story touched the lives of many in her hometown of Hartlepool and donations towards funeral costs and supporting the family came flooding in.

On Monday, the "bright and sassy" youngster will be laid to rest with her younger siblings, Matthew, four, and 10-year-old Lillie, leading the procession.

Her family have asked for mourners to wear purple, the 11-year-old's favourite colour.

Evie-Leigh, who wanted to be a paramedic, was presented with a certificate of recognition when she spent the day with the ambulance service. Credit: NCJ Media

Evie-Leigh's parents Perri-Leigh, 29, and Matthew, 31, thanked the community for their fundraising, as well as Gemma Lowery and the Bradley Lowery Foundation for their support and to Evie-Leigh's former primary school, St Aidan's, where her brother and sister are still pupils, for their support and donations.

The couple said they wanted to thank all the businesses and all those who donated, as well as Hartlepool St Francis FC for its help in setting up the fundraiser, holding pitch side collections and a minute's silence or a minute of applause at games.

They said: "Because of all of the above Evie-Leigh will most certainly have the send off she deserves."

Evie-Leigh loved shopping, going to the cinema, the family's five dogs, as well as dancing and making TikTok videos. Credit: NCJ Media

The former St Aidan's Primary School pupil's suffered from headaches, sickness, double vision and loss of balance and shortly after becoming ill was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), an aggressive form of childhood brain cancer, for which there is no effective treatment and no chance of survival.

She died Newcastle's RVI Hospital in October.

The youngster loved shopping, going to the cinema, the family's five dogs, as well as dancing and making TikTok videos.

Described as "a little diva", Evie had her heart set on becoming a paramedic and even got to spend the day with the emergency services.

Evie-Leigh rode shotgun in an ambulance in the weeks before she died. Credit: NCJ Media

Her funeral will take place at 10:15am on Monday 7 November, at Hartlepool's St Aidan's Church, followed by a burial at Stranton Grange Cemetery.

Family and friends will then share their happiest memories of Evie-Leigh during a wake at Belle Vue Way Social Club.

