A farming company has appeared in court charged with health and safety offences after a primary school teacher was killed by a stampeding cow.

Marian Clode died while on an Easter break in Northumberland with her family on 3 April 2016.

The 61-year-old had been walking along a public bridleway near Belford when about 15 cows and their calves surged from a holding pen.

The grandmother, who was born in Derry but lived in Ashton-under-Lyne, in Greater Manchester, died of her injuries.

J M Nixon & Son, based at Swinhoe Farm in Belford, have been charged with failing to discharge general health/safety duty to a person other than an employee relating to the incident.

Alistair Nixon appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court in South Shields on Wednesday 2 November.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge on behalf of the company.

The farm company will stand trial at Newcastle Crown Court and the case was adjourned until the next hearing on 30 November.

Mrs Clode was visiting the area with her husband 63-year-old Christopher, their daughter, Lucy Rowe, her husband, Kevin Rowe, and their two children, staying at Swinhoe Farm Cottages.

