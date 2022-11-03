Fire crews have been praised for their quick response to not their usual bog-standard call-out after a toddler got her head stuck in a potty.

Two-year-old Harper caused her family to panic when she found herself trapped in the seat on Tuesday 25 October.

Her mother, Kay Stewart, heard cries of “Mammy I’m stuck!” coming from the bathroom of their family home in Wallsend, North Tyneside.

The 37-year-old rushed to her daughter, but despite best efforts to get the potty off, there was no movement.

Ms Stewart’s 16-year-old daughter Shannon stepped in and called Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) for help.

Kay Stewart began to panic when the seat would not budge. Credit: TWFRS

They quickly arrived on scene and were able to calm down Harper and her panicked mother, before safely removing the potty from the child’s head.

Ms Stewart said: “I was so relieved when the firefighters turned up, I’d been trying everything to get it off when my older daughter said she’d called the fire service for help.

“They turned up blue lights and everything and the kids loved it, they were so calming and kept the other kids busy whilst helping Harper.

“It was brilliant to see how quick they helped us get it off, Harper gave the firefighter a big hug once he was done.

“They even put their lights on and gave them a big wave before heading off.

“I was so grateful for their help that evening.”

Not your bog standard call out: Crews have been praised for their response Credit: TWFRS

Wallsend Community Fire Station's Green Watch team have been praised for their professionalism and supportive nature when rescuing Harper.

Station manager Trevor Sturrock said: “Green Watch were with Kay and her family in just a matter of minutes, and used small tools to remove the toilet seat from Harper’s head”.

“Something that she had to be very still for and can be really frightening for such a little person. Harper was very brave which helped the firefighters complete the rescue”.

“I want to thank the crew for their professionalism at this incident, sometimes when you turn up people are really panicked and it’s about remaining calm and calming others”.

“I’m so glad the crew were able to support and assist Kay and her family and we hope Harper doesn’t find herself stuck again and wish her well with the potty training”.

“No two days are the same in this job and we really do have to be prepared for anything.”