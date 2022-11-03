A man has been arrested after leading police on a low-speed chase on the JCB he allegedly stole.

North Yorkshire Police officers had tried to stop the rough-terrain forklift after it was spotted trundling along the A173 between Stokesley and Great Ayton without registration plates at about 8pm on Wednesday.

"It seemed a rather odd time to be heading to work on a building site," said a police spokesperson.

"Officers followed the vehicle and they also had concerns about its manner of driving."

When they activated their blue lights and sirens, the man in the JCB refused to stop - instead leading officers on a bizarre low-speed pursuit.

The vehicle then rolled into a hedge and the driver fled on foot.

The chase intensified after the man bolted into the night. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Police called in support, scrambling police dogs and a helicopter.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle.

He remained in custody on Thursday afternoon while enquiries continue.

