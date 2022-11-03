More arrests after suspected hit-and-run in Middlesbrough

Three men have been arrested following a serious collision in Middlesbrough.

A 34-year-old pedestrian was left seriously injured in the incident, which happened at around 10.30pm on Friday 7 October on Newport Road.

The man had been walking across Newport Road from the area of Letitia Street when the collision happened. He remains in hospital.

Police say a black car, believed to be a Volkswagen Passat, left the scene following the collision.

Three men aged 18, 20 and 23 have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remain in police custody.

A 39-year-old man who was previously arrested in relation to the incident remains under investigation.

Officers are continuing their appeal for anyone with information or footage to come forward by calling 101, quoting incident number 180224.

