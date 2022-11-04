About £15,000 in cash, illegal cigarettes and drugs were found by police after officers carried out a routine stop and search of a vehicle.

The white transit van was stopped in Middlesbrough on Tuesday 1 November.

An armed response vehicle stopped the van at about 3pm in Cass House Road, with officers discovering a large quantity of counterfeit cigarettes.

The 25-year-old female driver was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class C drugs.

Following the arrest, officers searched an address in Norton where a large amount of cash, amounting to about £15,000, drugs and drugs paraphernalia were seized from the property.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Motson said: “The result of the stop and search has been really successful and we are pleased with the outcome of the vehicle and property searches.

“This has been a team effort with response officers, armed response officers and the Operational Support Unit. Thanks to their hard work and dedication we have managed to seize a number of illegal items to protect the people living in our communities.”

The person arrested has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

