An elderly man is fighting for his life after a crash in Stockton-on-Tees.

Emergency services were called to Drover's Lane, Redmarshall at 8am on Friday 4 November following a collision between a Citroen Berlingo and a Land Rover Discovery.

One of the drivers, a man in his 80s, was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, with serious head injuries.

He remains there in a critical condition.

An investigation is now underway.

Anyone with information, or any driver who may have captured the incident on dashcam, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 199278.

