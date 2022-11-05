An award-winning North East distillery is ceasing trading after unprecedented rises in running costs.

The business, which is run by Leanne and Paul Colman, operates from Clark's Yard, in Darlington and and has won 14 awards since it opened in 2018.

The gin house said that the energy crisis is "hitting hard" after their electricity bill increased by 467% and they were informed their water rates would be increasing by 330% a month.

In a statement posted to The Little Quaker Distillery's social media, they said: "We have had an absolute blast and achieved things beyond our wildest dreams."The pair described how over the last four years they have transformed their small "acorn of a dream" into a six figure turnover business. However, they added that working full-time whilst running a business has taken a toll on the pair and said footfall in the yards had dwindled over the last six months.

The Little Quaker Distillery said it will cease trading on Saturday 5 November.

