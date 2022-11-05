A County Durham pub has been named as one of the top four in the country by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The Station House, in Durham, which has been open since 2015, has reached the semi-finals of CAMRA'S pub of the year competition.

It is owned by CAMRA members Susannah and Chris Mansfield, who converted the former furniture shop underneath Durham's viaduct, into a pub selling a range of beers and ciders.

They said: “We opened The Station House in 2015 with a view to being the kind of pub we wanted to drink in. Over the years since we've gradually made tweaks, but our central aims have remained: great beer and cider, great community, and a welcoming space for all.

"In essence, we want people to come because the beer is excellent and stay because they've got chatting to someone.

“Our amazing team of staff is key to what we do, and we could not be prouder of them. Our regulars, whether old or new, local or from further afield, make the pub the vibrant, welcoming community it is.

"Without their continued support, the last few years would have been even tougher.

The Station House in Durham is owned by CAMRA members Susannah and Chris Mansfield. Credit: CAMRA

“The Station House remains the pub we want to drink in. We're very proud, therefore, to be national finalists for Pub of the Year.”

Pubs in the competition are selected by CAMRA volunteers and judged on their atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, community focus and most importantly – quality of beer.

CAMRA Durham Branch chairman Paul Dobson said: “It is great to see the Station House crowned Regional Pub of the Year against some really stiff competition."

He added: "It shows to the beer-drinking and pub-going world that the North East in general and County Durham in particular has some great establishments."

