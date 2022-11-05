The Royal British Legion has officially opened a Field of Remembrance in Saltwell Park, Gateshead.

It is one of six Fields of Remembrance paying tribute to all those who have lost their lives in conflict from the First World War to the present day.

More than 3,000 crosses and commemorative markers have been planted in the park, each carrying a personal message to someone that lost their life during service.

A service took place in Saltwell Park on Saturday 5 November, with dignitaries, veterans and the public in attendance.

Dignitaries laid remembrance poppies as part of the service

Marc Reynolds, the chairman of the Northumbria section of the Royal British Legion, said: "It's specifically designed for the local community to come together and remember in a lovely setting.

"It's the peace, it’s the tranquility, it's the colours surrounding that in the nature. And it's just peaceful. And it's that peace that these people died and gave their lives for, so that we have a better life."

More than 55,000 tributes will be planted across the six sites altogether in the form of a cross, Muslim Crescent, Star of David, Sikh Khanda, Hindu Om or Secular Tribute.

The field is open to members of the public to visit and pay their respects until 21 November.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...