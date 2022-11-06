A dog has been safely rescued after falling 50ft down a ravine in North Yorkshire.

It's thought Roxy, the two-year-old Patterdale Terrier, was distracted by a squirrel and she fell down the vertical crag in Cropton Forest near Pickering.

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team responded to the incident after being called by police officers and and fire crews.

Working with North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, the team used a dual rope system to lower a mountain rescue volunteer down to Roxy.

Credit: Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team

The dog was coaxed with treats into a bag before being hauled back up to be reunited with her owner.

It took 16 Mountain Rescue team members three-and-a-quarter houses to rescue Roxy, who walked away unharmed from the incident.