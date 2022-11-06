Former England footballer Jill Scott MBE is hoping her North East roots will give her an advantage in the upcoming series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Outta Here!

The Lioness, who's originally from Sunderland, was part of the England squad that beat Germany to win the UEFA Women's Euros 2022.

Speaking in a clip revealing this year's line-up, the 35-year-old said: "Hopefully Ant and Dec, because we're fellow North East people, they might help us a little bit."

"I might have to pretend I support Newcastle," she added with a wink.

Meet this year's campmates heading for the jungle

Looking ahead to the bushtucker trials - which usually involve lots of snakes, confined spaces, and eating challenges - Scott revealed she's had some training.

"Some of the stuff on the eating trials looks horrible, but I do joke and say I've had my mam's lasagne so I might be okay.

"She'll kill us for that," she laughed.

Scott celebrating with her medal after England won the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium. Credit: PA Images

Since the original list of celebrities was unveiled, it's also been announced that former health secretary, Matt Hancock, will be heading to Australia.

The West Suffolk MP had his Tory whip removed over the decision.

Defending himself, he said the show would allow him to "go to where the people are - not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster", and "talk directly to people who aren’t always interested in politics".

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Outta Here! returns to ITV at 9pm on Sunday 6 November.

Listen to ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted: