A cyclist was left with a serious head injury after he was involved in a suspected hit-and-run in Tynemouth.

The man was cycling on Beach Road at about 4pm on Saturday 5 November when he was struck by a vehicle near the renovation work taking place at the Park Hotel, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said.

The 29-year-old man sustained significant injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital, where he continues to receive treatment for a serious head injury.

He is in a stable condition in hospital, a police spokesperson said on Monday.

Following the collision, the vehicle involved left the scene and the incident was subsequently reported to police.

An investigation has been launched with a number of enquiries already carried out.

Officers are appealing to the driver of the vehicle to get in touch, as well as anyone who may have seen what happened or may have dashcam footage from the area.

Sergeant Russell Surrey of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “This collision resulted in a man being hospitalised with a serious head injury and we wish him a full recovery.

“We are working hard to establish exactly what happened in those moments leading up to this incident, and would like to hear from anyone who can help us build a clear sequence of events.

“Our enquiries to trace the driver are ongoing but we’d ask them, or anyone who knows them to please get in touch, as well as anyone else who thinks they can help us.”

To share what you know, call 101 or visit the Northumbria Police website and use the “Tell us Something” page quoting log NP-20221106-0207.”

