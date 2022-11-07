A North East DJ has gone viral after transforming a Tyne And Wear Metro carriage into a mobile rave.

Footage shows Schak, originally from North Shields, performing on a metro service heading towards Newcastle while wearing a hi-vis vest to a jumping crowd.

The video has already raked in more than 120,000 views online.

In another video, captioned "Nowhere's safe", Schak staged another rave on the Shields Ferry crossing.

Nexus, which is responsible for public transport in Tyne and Wear, described the incidents as a "prank" which could have caused alarm to other passengers.

A Nexus spokesperson said: “This was a prank that was carried out as a flash mob style performance without obtaining any prior permission.

“The stunt occurred quickly on board a Metro train heading into Newcastle, and more recently on the upper deck of the cross-Tyne Shields Ferry service after the group had boarded normally as fare paying passengers.

“The nature of these performances could have caused alarm or distress to other customers.

“The Metro and the Shields Ferry are firmly part of the communities that they serve, and we are always keen to work with people who want to bring more performing arts events to our network.

“However, it is vital that this is done in conjunction with Nexus so that it can be managed safely and appropriately, which should have been the case in these instances.”

Schak is no stranger to taking an unconventional approach to promoting his music. He has previously hosted an impromptu rave in a branch of B&Q and in another video, he can be seen racing through North Shields' Fish Quay on a mobility scooter dressed as video game character Mario.

Schak is signed to the label Trick, founded by fellow Geordie DJ Patrick Topping.

