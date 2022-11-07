Fenwick's 2022 Christmas window has been revealed.

The 140-year-old department store teamed up with bestselling children's author and illustrator Lauren Child for this year's display.

Clarice Bean: Think Like an Elf tells the story of the popular book character as she struggles to save Christmas.

In a break from tradition, the window was unveiled in front of a small number of invited guests, including children and families from Fenwick’s partner schools, hospitals and charities.

The display will be in place for members of the public to see at Fenwick Newcastle from Monday 7 November until early January.

The show on Sunday featured a host of Christmassy characters, including Father Christmas and his elves.

Fake snow fell from the roof, adding to the Christmas spirit. Credit: Fenwick

Mia Fenwick, chief managing operator at Fenwick said: "The Fenwick Christmas window reveal is a much-loved annual tradition not only for our local community in Newcastle, but for the tens of thousands of people who now watch around the world.

"This year we are excited to have partnered with award-winning author, Lauren Child, to tell the story of Clarice Bean: Think Like an Elf.

"Lauren is an iconic British children's author, and her beautiful portrayal of the power of Christmas to bring people together has made her the perfect partner for Fenwick.

"Our Christmas windows have long celebrated the importance of storytelling to inspire children and enable us all to build connections with each other.

"We are delighted to bring this year’s story to life for the global Fenwick community in our 140th anniversary year."

The event drew large crowds. Credit: Fenwick

"I wrote 'Clarice Bean, Think Like an Elf' during the 2020 lockdown," added Ms Child.

"It was a response to the uncertainty of that time and the isolation many were suffering.

"I wanted the story to hold at its centre those things we came to value even more deeply: family, friends, community, and the importance of reaching out and searching for the good.

"It is incredible to me to have this story told across the windows of such an iconic family-owned store, and for Clarice Bean to be part of the Fenwick Christmas tradition."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...