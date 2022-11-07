A man has been jailed after hitting a police horse at an anti-vaxx demonstration in Newcastle.

Alexander Warren, aged 35, was attending a protest outside Newcastle's Civic Centre in August 2021 which Northumbria Police's mounted section were monitoring.

Newcastle Magistrates' Court heard how Warren was seen to be acting aggressively and then hit the horse, named Patronus, on the hip in a manner that was likely to cause the animal fear and pain. The horse then reared up before another officer intervened.

Warren, of Daryngton House, Hartington Road, London, had denied causing unnecessary suffering to the animal. However, he was found guilty at a two-day trial in July.

On Friday 4 November, he was jailed for 12 weeks.

Superintendent Dave Pickett, of Northumbria Police’s operations department, said: “Our mounted section are a crucial part of our policing family and were there to ultimately protect people. We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour under any circumstances.

“Warren’s actions were totally unacceptable and I would like to thank my colleagues who showed outstanding professionalism and resolve in the face of such needless hostility.

“Thankfully, since this incident, PH Patronus has received plenty of affection and love from the public and is already looking forward to assisting at future public events.”

Police horse Patronus was punched in the hip during the incident at a protest in Newcastle in August 2021. Credit: Northumbria Police

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sarah Wright added: “Warren should be ashamed of his actions and I am pleased that the severity of his crime has been reflected in this custodial sentence.

“Our mounted section play such a key role in helping to protect people and keep our communities safe, so it is always disappointing when incidents like this occur.”

Warren had denied any wrongdoing and said he did not lose his temper and did not want to cause any suffering to the horse. He said: "I have never caused any harm to an animal, I've cared for them.

"I was in Newcastle for a peaceful protest and was not there to cause distress to any animal or anyone."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...