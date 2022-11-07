Police investigate racist abuse of Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom

Police are investigating offensive comments made on social media about Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom.

A statement on the club's website says the abusive Tweet, which was made shortly after the final whistle in their 1-1 draw with Bristol City, was immediately reported to police and to Twitter.

However, the club says Twitter did not find the content to be in violation of its rules and no action would be taken by the social media site.

Cleveland Police has confirmed officers are investigating an incident relating to a racist comment made on social media.

Middlesbrough FC said: "The club has a zero tolerance policy towards hate crime and discrimination of all forms.

"The police investigation is ongoing."

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: " Cleveland Police is investigating a report from Middlesbrough FC of a racist remark made towards a man on social media. Enquiries are ongoing."

Akpom's strike just minutes into the second half meant Boro earned a point in Michael Carrick's first match in the dugout at the Riverside. The forward has netted seven goals in his twelve appearances this season, making him their top scorer this term.

Boro sit 20th in the Championship table ahead of an away trip to Blackpool on Tuesday 8 November, with the chance to leapfrog the Seasiders with a win.

