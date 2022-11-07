Jill Scott MBE has emerged as an early favourite to be crowned Queen of the Jungle following her first appearance on I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!

The Sunderland-born footballer is the bookies' favourite to take the crown following her first night in camp, which saw her conquer 'The Ledge' - a challenge which saw her jump from a platform 150 feet in the air in a bid to win meals for her fellow celebrities.

With her feet on firmer ground, she joked "where's the red wine?"

After finally arriving in camp, she later provided viewers with a good laugh as she took a tumble from her hammock.

It's fair to say, she won the hearts of many on social media.

Others commented on her leadership, sense of humour and authenticity and said she was doing her home city of Sunderland proud.

Scott studied at Monkwearmouth Comprehensive School before starting her senior career at her childhood club Sunderland.

She had a glittering career, winning four FA Women's cups and the WSL across her 18 years in the game - with spells at Everton, Manchester City and Aston Villa. In 2020, she was awarded an MBE for services to women's football.

She retired from the sport earlier this year, after helping lead the Lionesses to glory in the Women's Euros final at Wembley.

This is the first series of the hit ITV show to take place in Australia since 2019, with the last two series filmed in Gwrych Castle in North Wales because of Covid-19 travel rules.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has not yet entered the camp but is expected to join the other contestants over the coming days. He recently had the Tory whip removed over his participation in the show.

