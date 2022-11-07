Northumbria Police has spoken out after fireworks were thrown at officers on patrol in Sunderland.

One officer and a teenager were left seriously injured in the attack which happened in Southwick on Bonfire Night.

A group of about 10 males started aiming rockets at officers after they stopped two youths, aged 14 and 17, on Carlisle Terrace at around 10:25pm on Saturday 5 November.

The 14-year-old was struck by one of the rockets, causing injury to his arm.

It then ricocheted onto one of the officers who was left with serious burns to his arm and body when the rocket exploded on his side.

Both the officer and the teenager have hearing loss and a possible perforated eardrum.

A firework exploded close to the face of the 17-year-old, but he was not seriously injured.

Both the officers and the two young people were forced to take cover behind a police vehicle which had its windows smashed - but rockets continued to be thrown at them. The group of youths fled shortly afterwards as more police units arrived.

The officers and two youths had to take shelter behind a police car. Credit: Northumbria Police

Chief Superintendent Neil Hutchison said: “This is absolutely disgraceful behaviour and we will not tolerate it.

“Bonfire Night is not an excuse to carry out dangerous acts of violence. An extensive investigation is now underway to ensure those responsible face the consequences.

“This senseless attack has left one young person with a serious and potentially life changing injury to his ear, while our officer has serious burns and also potential hearing damage.

"Thankfully the other young person and the other officers present were not seriously injured. I wish to offer all those hurt my best wishes for a full recovery."

Officers are carrying out enquiries in the area, going door-to-door and reviewing CCTV footage to try and identify those responsible.

They believe the group may have also been responsible for other disorder in the area and are asking anyone who may have information to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage from between 6pm and 10:40pm to get in touch.

